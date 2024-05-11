Falling in Reverse Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Falling in Reverse will bring their tour – “The Popular MonsTour II World Domination” to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 20, 2024.

Falling in Reverse make anthems that provoke and inspire. Unnervingly ahead of the pack and yet always decisively right on time, their mix of bombastic declarations and intimate confessions connect with diverse crowds worldwide.

The tour includes support from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates. The tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 20th.

Tickets on sale here.

FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin, Tn 37064.

