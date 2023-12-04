La Vergne Tree Lighting, Festivities Rescheduled to December 8

The Christmas tree lighting and other holiday festivities for La Vergne has been rescheduled for Friday, December 8 at Veterans Memorial Park, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. The Parade of Lights and Winter Festival, scheduled for December 2, were cancelled due to inclement weather.

“We absolutely hated to cancel our winter festivities,” says Parks Director David McGowen. “The rain completely saturated the ground where we stage parade entries, and we didn’t want kids out in the cold and the wet.”

Festivities at the park will begin on December 8 at 6:00 p.m. with the tree lighting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Parade of Lights Grand Marshal Aaron Bock will flip the switch to light the tree. Santa and Mrs. Claus have graciously agreed to come back to La Vergne to meet with boys and girls of all ages.

The La Vergne Snow Rink will also be available for anyone wanting to skate. It will be open from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. A limited number of skaters will be given one hour of skate time before rotating out for the next group at the top of every hour. Cookies and hot chocolate will also be available while supplies last.