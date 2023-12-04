Titans Fire Special Teams Coordinator Craig Aukerman

NASHVILLE December 4, 2023 – Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman has been relieved of his duties, Coach Mike Vrabel said at his Monday press conference.

Tom Quinn, special teams assistant with the Titans, will take over for Aukerman as special teams coach.

“I had a conversation with Craig, and (we’re) going to move on and make a change there on our leadership on the special teams unit,” Vrabel said. “I am excited about the possibility of Tom Quinn leading that group. Tom is going to take over those duties. He brings a lot of experience and knowledge, he’s a great teacher. So, hopefully we’ll be able to continue the stuff that we’ve done well, which there have been plenty of things that we’ve done well, and hopefully eliminate those mistakes that cost you.

“I want to thank Craig for what he has done for us, certainly in the time that I’ve been here, but felt like this was the best thing for the team and for the players moving forward.”

Aukerman joined the Titans as assistant special teams coach back in 2017, and he was promoted to special teams coordinator/assistant head coach in 2019 after taking over special teams in 2018, Vrabel’s first year as head coach.

In Sunday’s loss to the Colts, the Titans had several mishaps on special teams, including a pair of punts that were blocked, which led to a touchdown and a field goal. The Titans also missed an extra point when quarterback Ryan Tannehill was forced to step in as a holder in place of punter Ryan Stonehouse, who was injured in the game.

Vrabel said on Monday that Stonehouse will undergo surgery, and is out for the season.

Quinn was a long-time special teams coach with the New York Giants, where he served from 2006-2021 before being hired this offseason.

Quinn served under four Giants head coaches, and he was part of two Super Bowl winning teams. Prior to joining the Giants, Quinn served as a special teams coach in the college ranks at Stanford, San Jose State, and James Madison and he also worked on staffs at Davidson, Holy Cross and Boston University.

“Just trying to evaluate what we do, who we do it with,” Vrabel said of the decision. “I just felt like the timing is what it needed to be, and just felt like this was best for the team and especially the players going forward.”

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News