Saros Leads Predators to 2-1 Victory Over Sabres



December 3, 2023 – Juuse Saros turned away 34 shots and Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin each found twine as the Nashville Predators defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 to conclude their first back-to-back set of the season on Sunday night at KeyBank Center.

The victory came on the heels of a disappointing loss at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday evening, in which the Predators outshot the visiting New York Rangers 41-27, but ultimately fell by a 4-3 decision.

Tonight, the quick one-two punch from Forsberg and Trenin – along with some stellar goaltending from No. 74 – secured Nashville the two points and a boost of confidence as they turn their attention toward Tuesday’s meeting in Chicago.

Source: Predators

