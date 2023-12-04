TSU Men’s Basketball Earns 69-65 Win Over Austin Peay

NASHVILLE December 2, 2023- The Tennessee State men’s basketball team went into halftime trailing Austin Peay 42-32, but fought back from the deficit to beat the Governors 69-65 at home Saturday.

The Tigers (6-3) had three players score in double figures, led by Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., who had 18 points. Christian Brown tacked on 17 points off of the bench and Jaylen Jones chipped in as well with 12 points and four assists.

Ej Bellinger pulled down three offensive rebounds to pace the Tennessee State offense which grabbed 13 boards and turned them into 13 second-chance points.

Tennessee State forced 17 Austin Peay turnovers while committing 11 themselves in Saturday’s game. The Tigers turned those takeaways into 21 points on the other end of the floor. Kinyon Hodges led the way individually with two steals.

Source: TSU Sports

More Sports News