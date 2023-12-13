Vote Will Levis the Week 14 Rookie of the Week

VOTE FOR WILL LEVIS NOW!

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis is among the nominees for Rookie of the Week, for his Week 14 performance vs Miami Dolphins, on Monday Night Football.

WILL LEVIS vs MIAMI DOLPHINS ON MONDAY NIGHT:

Completed 23 of 38 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown with one interception (86.2 passer rating).

Became the fourth rookie quarterback in franchise history to start at least seven games, joining Dan Pastorini (eight starts in 1971), Vince Young (13 starts in 2006) and Marcus Mariota (12 starts in 2015).

Totaled seven completions of 20-plus yards.

Registered the team’s first 300-yard individual passing performance since Ryan Tannehill’s 333 passing yards at Green Bay on Nov. 17, 2022.

. He also rushed twice for 16 yards on the drive. Tossed a 45-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins to set up a field goal as time expired in the first half.

to set up a field goal as time expired in the first half. Led the team back from a 14-point deficit (27-13) with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, engineering a pair of touchdown drives. He completed a three-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:40 on the clock, immediately followed by a completion to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a two-point conversion. On the offense’s next drive, he led a 64-yard march for a touchdown that included back-to-back passes of 36 yards to Hopkins and 16 yards to Chig Okonkwo . A Derrick Henry touchdown run and subsequent extra point gave Levis the first game-winning drive of his career.

