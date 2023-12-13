Forsberg Scores Overtime Goal as Predators Defeat Flyers 3-2



December 12, 2023 – On a night when Nashville needed something to cheer for, the boys in Gold delivered.

Filip Forbserg took sole possession of the franchise’s all-time overtime goals record and Juuse Saros topped his season-high in saves from two nights ago as the Nashville Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

“It was gutsy,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think coming back from the back-to-back and the long travel and the amount of games we’ve had in this period of time, I knew it was going to be a really hard game. [Philadelphia] is an extremely hard working team. And it wasn’t our best, but I’m proud of the way that we gutted it out and hung in there a little bit when things weren’t going as good as we’d like them to go… But we had just enough in the tank, and Juice gave us the chance to win and Fil does what Fil does.”

The result earns Nashville their 11th win in the last 14 games and moves the team to 16-13-0 on the season as they cross the halfway point of a grueling December slate.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News