Rutherford County Schools will offer 33 school choice options for the 2024-2025 school year.

Meet with school representatives and learn more about the expanded school choice option being offered and the streamlined application process.

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 – 6:30pm

Location: Rocky Fork Middle School, 100 Thunderstorm Ln, Smyrna, TN 37167

Priority application deadline will be January 31, 2023.

Learn more at here.