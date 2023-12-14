10 Belmont Student-Athletes Graduating from Belmont December 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. December 14, 2023 – On Friday, 10 Belmont student-athletes will earn their bachelor’s degrees as they participate in Belmont’s December Commencement Ceremonies at the Curb Event Center.

University President Dr. Greg Jones will preside over Friday ceremonies, which will begin at 4:00pm.

The 10 Belmont student-athletes graduating on Friday include:

Emily Abdoney – Women’s Soccer

Kailey Brown – Softball

Ben Denton – Women’s Basketball (manager), Men’s Basketball (Graduate Assistant)

Davis Eddleman – Men’s Soccer

Grace Gressly – Softball

Isaiah Jordan — Cheerleading

Avery Nowak – Women’s Soccer

Sam Rowan – Men’s Soccer

MyKayla Spurlin – Softball

Ayden Von Essen – Men’s Soccer

Watch a live stream of the commencement ceremony by visiting www.belmont.edu during the event.

Source: Belmont

