Smyrna Police Warns of Scam Involving Two Organizations

Smyrna Police wants to alert you of a potential scam involving two organizations.

There have been reports of mailed letters claiming to be from “Citizens Behind the Badge” and “United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association.” The Smyrna Police Department stated that they do not endorse or have any affiliation with these groups.

Numerous news articles across the country have highlighted the potential scams associated with these organizations.

Stay vigilant and share this information with others to prevent others from falling victim to this potential scam.

For additional information and resources, please visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scam.