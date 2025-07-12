Christmas in July: Nashville Ballet’s Nutcracker Tickets On Sale Now

Nashville Ballet announces tickets are now on sale for Paul Vasterling’s Nashville’s Nutcracker — a cherished holiday tradition returning to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall from November 29 through December 28, 2025.

Unwrap holiday magic this Christmas and become a holiday hero by securing the best seats at the best prices for the entire family during this Christmas in July promotion. This award-winning production consistently sells out, so early ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Single tickets start at just $45.

This holiday season, step into a world of wonder as Nashville Ballet presents the return of a beloved tradition featuring stunning choreography, exquisite sets and costumes and a sweeping score performed live by The Nashville Symphony. Choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, Nashville’s Nutcracker is a dazzling reimagining of the beloved classic — infused with local history, imagination and timeless storytelling. This Emmy Award-winning production brings the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to life in a uniquely Nashville way that has become the crown jewel of Middle Tennessee’s holiday season and a cherished experience.

“This production truly captures the magic and wonder that make the holidays so special,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “We’re thrilled to bring Nashville’s Nutcracker back to life on stage, showcasing not only our exceptional company artists but also the incredible young talent from the School of Nashville Ballet and our vibrant local community. It’s a celebration of artistry, joy, and holiday spirit that audiences won’t want to miss.”

Audiences of all ages will be transported into a dazzling world where twinkling snowflakes fall, the enchanting Kingdom of Sweets, and a daring battle with the Mouse King awaits. Named Best Dance Production of 2022 by Broadway World Nashville and the subject of a 2020 Emmy Award-winning film, this holiday tradition is a must-see for families and visitors alike. Whether you’re continuing a treasured tradition or starting a new one, Nashville’s Nutcracker offers a joy-filled experience that celebrates community, creativity, and the timeless magic of the season.

Single tickets now on sale for Nashville’s Nutcracker or you can catch this blockbuster lineup with various season ticket packages designed for the entire family. Subscribe to one of the curated packages or enjoy maximum flexibility when you choreograph your own. Pick 2-3 performances and save up to 25% on adult tickets and 50% on children’s tickets. Order ticket packages at NashvilleBallet.com.

