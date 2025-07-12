Chippendales Celebrates Nashville Residency

There is something new happening on Broadway but this time, it’s not a celebrity bar opening. Chippendales began a Nashville residency at the Hard Rock Cafe on Broadway.

To celebrate their first residency outside of Las Vegas, they held a red carpet event attended by country artists Allie Colleen, Jamie O’Neal, Hannah Dasher, and more.

The number one male revue show takes place from Thursday- Saturday each week. Chippendales first began in 1979 in Los Angeles and is continuing its tradition of carefully crafted storylines with a Nashville twist.

In talking with a couple of the performers, they shared with us “(we) are just trying to recreate the energy that Broadway puts out, we want to bring that energy into the Hard Rock Cafe.” They continued, “we want our audience to have fun and we want to celebrate with you.” The audience age ranges anywhere from 30 to 80 celebrating all milestones of life from birthdays to engagements.

The show runtime is just over one hour and there are several ticket price points from standing room to a VIP section. Currently, the residency is set to end in September. After the show, guests can take a group photo with the performers.

Find tickets here.

