SRM Materials Completes Major Upgrades at Woodbury Quarry

SRM Materials has finished a major upgrade at its quarry in Woodbury, adding new processing equipment aimed at increasing production and improving efficiency at the site.

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The improvements are expected to help the company produce more construction materials and keep supplies more steady for customers across Middle Tennessee. The upgraded equipment also improves how materials are processed and handled at the quarry.

Founded in 1999 in Smyrna, SRM Materials is a family-owned company that operates ready-mix plants, quarries, cement terminals, and related services across 24 states.

“We’re excited to continue investing in our Woodbury quarry and strengthening our ability to serve customers across Tennessee and surrounding markets,” said Ryan Hollingshead, president of SRM Materials. “This expansion improves our production capabilities and reinforces our material availability from the site. As the first quarry SRM Materials acquired, Woodbury has been a valued part of our company’s growth, and we’re grateful for the support of the local community as we continue creating opportunities, investing in our workforce, and helping meet the region’s construction needs.”

SRM Materials said the upgrades will help support infrastructure, commercial, and residential building projects by increasing production capacity and improving material availability and quality.

The Woodbury site plays a key role in the company’s materials division, which supplies aggregates such as limestone, granite, river rock, and sand.

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