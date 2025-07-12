10 Ways to Beat the Heat at Opry Mills

Opry Mills has compiled a summer survival guide featuring 10 Cool Ways to Beat the Heat, offering everything from $1 movies to indoor adventures suitable for all ages. Opry Mills is located at 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville.
Here’s a quick look at what’s happening:
-
$1 Summer Movies at Regal – Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning
-
25% Off Weekday Tickets at Great Big Game Show (indoor game show experience)
-
Dave & Buster’s – Featuring the brand-new Human Crane Game
-
Aquarium Restaurant – Behind-the-scenes tours + Mystic Mermaids shows
-
Madame Tussauds Nashville – Snap photos with music legends like Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves
-
Rainforest Café’s 30th Anniversary – $0.99 kids’ meals on select nights + a visit from Cha! Cha! the tree frog
-
Build-A-Bear Skoosherz Event – Just $10 with any furry friend purchase
-
Chili’s Rewards – Free kids’ meals and deals for members
-
LEGO Store – Scavenger hunts, giveaways, Make & Take builds all summer long
-
Indoor Play Spaces – Carousel rides, kids’ play area, and the Bass Pro fish tank for easy family breaks.
