Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $489 Million for Friday, June 26, 2026

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $489 million for Friday, June 26, 2026, with a cash option of $220.9 million. No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, sending the prize even higher for this week’s Friday drawing. More Tennessee Lottery Results!

Latest Winning Numbers (Tuesday, June 23, 2026)

Winning Numbers: 48, 51, 60, 63, 66

Mega Ball: 20

Jackpot: $467 million — No winner

No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, causing the jackpot to roll over and climb to $489 million for Friday night.

Next Drawing: Friday, June 26, 2026

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, June 26, 2026, at 11:00 PM ET. Ticket sales close approximately 15 minutes before the drawing, so purchase your tickets early.

Source: Mega Millions

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