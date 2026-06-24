Events at The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle opened in March 2025 in the Nashville Yards development. Situated prominently within Nashville Yards, The Pinnacle anchors the mixed-use district and is positioned to become a magnet for world-class live performances and dynamic community engagement, adding to the city’s already vibrant artistic vitality.
The Pinnacle is located at 910 Exchange Ln, Nashville, TN 37203.
List updated on June 23, 2026
Here is a list of upcoming events.
Louis Tomlinson
June 29, 2026, 7 pm
Louis Tomlinson brings his live show to Nashville with The Beaches.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1157101/louis-tomlinson-tickets
Vishal & Sheykhar
July 17, 2026, 8 pm
The acclaimed Bollywood music duo brings a high-energy live concert to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1356622/vishal-sheykhar-tickets
KALEO — Way Down We Go Tour
July 19, 2026, 7:30 pm
KALEO brings its blues-rock sound to Nashville with Dawes.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1294407/kaleo-way-down-we-go-tour-tickets
AEW Presents: Dynamite & Collision
July 22, 2026, 6:30 pm
All Elite Wrestling brings a night of live wrestling action to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1455828/aew-presents-dynamite-collision-tickets
Men at Work, Toad the Wet Sprocket
July 23, 2026, 7 pm
Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket share the stage for a night of classic hits.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1300136/men-at-work-toad-the-wet-sprocket-tickets
KETTAMA
July 31, 2026, 7 pm
Irish DJ and producer KETTAMA brings an electronic music set to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1389961/kettama-tickets
Dirty Heads
August 1, 2026, 8 pm
Dirty Heads bring their mix of rock, reggae and hip-hop to Nashville.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1414705/dirty-heads-tickets
The Black Keys
August 6, 2026, 8 pm
The Black Keys bring their Peaches ‘N Kream tour to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1324652/the-black-keys-tickets
The Black Keys
August 7, 2026, 8 pm
The Black Keys return for a second night at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1324700/the-black-keys-tickets
Ella Mai
August 15, 2026, 8 pm
R&B singer Ella Mai brings her smooth vocals to Nashville.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1374028/ella-mai-tickets
Mat Kearney
August 29, 2026, 8 pm
Mat Kearney brings his singer-songwriter sound to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1345546/mat-kearney-tickets
Social Distortion
August 31, 2026, 7:30 pm
Punk rock band Social Distortion performs at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1343773/social-distortion-tickets
Deep Tropics Presents “Music City Underground” – Friday
September 4, 2026, 6 pm
Music City Underground kicks off a weekend of immersive music, art and culture.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1482491/deep-tropics-presents-music-city-underground-friday-tickets
Deep Tropics Presents “Music City Underground” – Saturday
September 5, 2026, 3 pm
The multi-day Music City Underground event continues at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1482652/deep-tropics-presents-music-city-underground-saturday-tickets
Deep Tropics Presents “Music City Underground” – Sunday
September 6, 2026, 3 pm
Music City Underground wraps up its weekend event at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1482903/deep-tropics-presents-music-city-underground-sunday-tickets
Tove Lo — ESTRUS TOUR
September 15, 2026, 8 pm
Pop artist Tove Lo brings her ESTRUS TOUR to Nashville.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1442680/tove-lo-estrus-tour-tickets
Taking Back Sunday
September 16, 2026, 7 pm
Taking Back Sunday headlines a night of alternative rock at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1414748/taking-back-sunday-tickets
Danzig
September 18, 2026, 8 pm
Danzig brings a heavy rock show to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1494953/danzig-tickets
JUNGLE — World Tour 2026
September 21, 2026, 8 pm
JUNGLE brings its dance-forward live show to Nashville.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1380758/jungle-world-tour-2026-tickets
MUNA: Gets So Hot Tour
September 22, 2026, 8 pm
MUNA brings the Gets So Hot Tour to The Pinnacle with hemlocke springs.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1438106/muna-gets-so-hot-tour-tickets
Dylan Gossett & Charles Wesley Godwin
September 26, 2026, 8 pm
Dylan Gossett and Charles Wesley Godwin share the bill for a night of country and Americana music.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1434431/dylan-gossett-charles-wesley-godwin-tickets
Brand New
September 29, 2026, 8 pm
Brand New brings its alternative rock catalog to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1491803/brand-new-tickets
Ole 60
October 15, 2026, 7 pm
Country-rock band Ole 60 performs at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1442842/ole-60-tickets
Jesse Welles
October 16, 2026, 8 pm
Singer-songwriter Jesse Welles brings his storytelling style to Nashville.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1362203/jesse-welles-tickets
Interpol — North America Tour 2026
October 17, 2026, 8 pm
Interpol brings its North America Tour to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1425946/interpol-north-america-tour-2026-tickets
Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry
October 19, 2026, 7 pm
Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry team up for a hard-hitting show at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1462907/knocked-loose-denzel-curry-tickets
Morrissey
October 25, 2026, 8:30 pm
Morrissey brings a night of alternative rock favorites to The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1420363/morrissey-tickets
Judah & The Lion
November 13, 2026, 8 pm
Nashville band Judah & The Lion returns for a hometown show at The Pinnacle.
Ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/1487715/judah-the-lion-tickets
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