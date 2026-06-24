Shirley Ann Hood, age 62, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2026, at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a complicated and long illness. Shirley was born on December 20, 1963, in Marion, IN. She was the daughter of Carol A. South and the late Walter A. South of Columbia, TN (formerly of Lawrenceburg, TN). She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dr. Roy L. Hood of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Ryan L. Hood of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Dr. Emily A. Hood and her husband, Dr. Seth C. Weiss of Memphis, TN; brothers, Robert A. South and his wife Kim and their son Little Robert of Lawrenceville, GA, and Marvin N. South and his wife Sheila of Seminole, FL, and their daughters Genevieve and Melissa and their families of Harrison, NY; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins of Rolla, MO.

Shirley grew up in Triune, TN and graduated from Page High School in 1982. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1986 with a degree in Recording Industry Management and later graduated from the University of Memphis in 1995 with an MBA in Finance. Shirley worked for the Memphis VA Medical Center and later CNA Insurance Company until 1997 after the birth of her daughter and was a lifelong homemaker and supportive mother to both of her children thereafter. Shirley and her family were members of Kingwood Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN.

Shirley was a devoted wife, loving mother, and faithful servant of the Lord. She loved her church, family, and friends, as well as her beloved grand dog, Dolly the cockapoo. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, creating through arts and crafts and scrap booking, attending concerts and listening to all genres of music, especially country music, and attending and watching sporting events, especially UT Vols football. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family finds comfort in knowing she is now in paradise at peace and resting in the arms and bosom of Abraham while awaiting her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to return and take her back with him to heaven.

Visitation will be Friday June 26th 4:00 PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, and Saturday June 27th 10:00AM to 12 Noon at Kingwood Church of Christ. Funeral service will Saturday June 27th 12Noon at Kingwood Church of Christ. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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