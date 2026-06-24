Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 24, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from June 17 through June 24, 2026. From new restaurant openings and menu launches to limited-time deals and local health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Debuts in Tennessee with New Nolensville Location Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens its first Tennessee location in Nolensville, with plans to expand to Murfreesboro, Franklin, and Brentwood. Published: June 24, 2026 – Read more

Dairy Queen Drops Patriotic Float and Soccer-Inspired Blizzards Dairy Queen launches a Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float and three soccer-inspired Blizzard flavors starting June 29. Published: June 24, 2026 – Read more

Freddy’s Introduces Freddy’s Bevies to the Menu Freddy’s Frozen Custard adds a new drink lineup of five Custard Cream Sodas and three tea and lemonade options, available now. Published: June 24, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 23, 2026 See which Rutherford County establishments earned a perfect 100 on their latest health inspections for June 16-23. Published: June 23, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County June 23, 2026 Rutherford County food service and pool health inspection scores for June 16-23, 2026, are now available. Published: June 23, 2026 – Read more

SONIC’s America $2.50 Menu Is Here Through July 12 SONIC offers four menu items for $2.50 each through the SONIC App and participating locations through July 12. Published: June 23, 2026 – Read more

Marble Slab and Great American Cookies Serve Up Patriotic Summer Treats Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies debut red, white, and blue limited-time treats through August 2, 2026. Published: June 22, 2026 – Read more

Bojangles Adds Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler to the Menu Bojangles adds a Peach Iced Tea and Blackberry Cobbler as limited-time summer items at participating locations while supplies last. Published: June 22, 2026 – Read more

Little Caesars Launches Webberoni Pizza for Spider-Man: Brand New Day Little Caesars teams up with Sony Pictures to launch the Webberoni Pizza, available now at participating locations for $8.99. Published: June 22, 2026 – Read more

Krispy Kreme Brings Patriotic Doughnuts and Sweet Deals for July 4th Krispy Kreme debuts a Fourth of July doughnut collection starting June 23, plus a BOGO deal and a free doughnut on July 4. Published: June 22, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 22, 2026 Crumbl’s limited-time desserts for June 22-27 include new Chocolate Strawberry Cups, a Funnel Cake Cookie, and more. Published: June 22, 2026 – Read more

Scooter’s Coffee Launches Dirty Sodas Lineup for Summer Scooter’s Coffee debuts a new Dirty Sodas lineup for summer, blending sweet cream with unexpected flavors in three limited-time combinations. Published: June 20, 2026 – Read more

New Graze Craze Charcuterie Shop Opens in Murfreesboro Graze Craze opens at The Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, offering handcrafted charcuterie boards, grazing boxes, and catering services. Published: June 19, 2026 – Read more

Hardee’s Offers Free Biscuits for Low Gas Tanks Hardee’s “Running on Full” promo gives free breakfast biscuits to My Rewards members with a near-empty gas tank through July 2. Published: June 19, 2026 – Read more

Taco Bell Brings Fajita Flavor to Street Chalupas, Nacho Fries Taco Bell adds Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries to its menu nationwide for a limited time starting June 18. Published: June 18, 2026 – Read more

Taste of Rutherford Returns to Oaklands Mansion for a Night of Local Flavor Tickets are on sale for Taste of Rutherford, a July 18 fundraiser at Oaklands Mansion featuring 20+ local restaurants. Published: June 17, 2026 – Read more

Burger Up to Close in Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood After 16 Years Burger Up will close its 12South location after 16 years, with its last day of service set for August 1. Published: June 17, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email