With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Eileen Margaret Hickey on June 19, 2026, at the age of 64.

Eileen was the cherished wife of Brian Hickey, with whom she shared 39 wonderful years of marriage after marrying in 1987. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter, family, and unwavering devotion. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Rachel and son Shaun, loving mother-in-law to Amy, and a proud and loving Nana Leenie to her treasured grandsons, Remington and Aiden, whom she adored beyond measure. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her boys and watching them grow.

Born on June 7, 1962, in Hamilton, Scotland, Eileen was the daughter of James and Irene McParlane, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings, Alison, David, Gillian, and Ian.

Eileen was passionate about many things in life, but nothing more so than her beloved Celtic Football Club. A devoted supporter, she traveled around the world attending matches and conventions, proudly following the team she loved. She was also an avid concert-goer who found great joy in live music.

Family, both in the United States and back home in Scotland, meant everything to Eileen. She grew up in Hamilton and attended Holy Cross High School. Before embarking on her move to the United States, she worked as a hairdresser, building lasting friendships with the many clients who adored her warmth, kindness, and talent.

Eileen was also a devoted animal lover and shared a special bond with her three beloved Golden Retrievers, Rory, Milly, and Murphy. Their companionship brought her immeasurable joy throughout the years, and she missed them dearly after they passed. It brings comfort to her family to imagine a joyful reunion as she is welcomed once again by her faithful companions.

Though cancer cut her life far too short, we find comfort in knowing that Eileen is no longer in pain. Her strength, kindness, sense of humor, and fierce love for her family will be remembered always. While our hearts are broken by her loss, we take solace in knowing she now rests peacefully in the arms of the Lord, reunited with loved ones who have gone before her and watching over all who loved her.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Forever loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 25, 2026 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral mass will be Friday, June 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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