Gibson Garage Nashville to Host Live Event with Halestorm

Synonymous with music culture, Gibson continues to shape sound across generations and genres of music for over a century, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved music brands around the world. The Gibson Garage Nashville–its global flagship store located at 209 10th Avenue South in the heart of Music City, Nashville, is the ultimate guitar experience and destination for music lovers where you can catch live performances from music icons, as well as emerging Gibson artists, all from a state-of-the-art stage.

This summer, you can catch Brandon Davis, Sydney Quiseng, Morgan Wade and Halestorm on the main floor of the Gibson Garage. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Brandon Davis will perform on July 16th at 3 pm. He is a 29-year-old American singer known for his country music and engaging performances. Launching his career during the pandemic, his popular singles went viral, and he now has a massive social media presence with over 454,000 followers and over 2.1 million TikTok fans. Davis is renowned for his emotional depth in music and aims to create lasting connections with his audience through his heartfelt lyrics and performances.

Sydney Quiseng will perform on July 17th at 5 pm. Twenty-seven-year-old Country/Americana singer and songwriter, and the lead singer of Echosmith, Sydney Quiseng (Key-Sang) tells brutally honest stories about her life. From forming a band with her brothers at age 9 and writing the triple-platinum-hit “Cool Kids” to touring the world at 16 and getting married at 21, Sydney Quiseng has had a rollercoaster of a career and is just getting started.

Morgan Wade will have an album release event on Wednesday, July 30th at 4 pm. Wade has never been one to mince words or play coy, a fact that she underscores repeatedly on her new album The Party Is Over (recovered), set for release worldwide August 1.

On Friday, August 1, the day before they perform at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN, supporting Volbeat, Halestorm will stop by the Gibson Garage Nashville for an album release event.

