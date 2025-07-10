Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Crushed Glass Christmas Tree

Sunday, July 13, 1:30pm – 4pm

Re-Invintage Home

3781 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate Christmas in July and create a “fresh cut” 3-D resin pour tree with Dawn Warren of Quirky Designs You’ll start with a chunky board and Dawn will guide you in forming your tree with just the right amount of crushed glass and other embellishments before you pour the resin and finish it. All materials and supplies are included in this fun make-n-take class. Refreshments are provided – but you are welcome to bring your own adult beverage if you have a favorite. Sign up with a friend for a fun afternoon, or come solo and make some crafty new friends. Plenty of shopping time included! Find Tickets here