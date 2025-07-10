Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Friday Night Live with Sisters Wade Revival
Friday, July 11, 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Rutherford County Courthouse Museum
S. Publice Sq., Murfreesboro, TN
Downtown Murfreesboro comes alive with music as Main Street Murfreesboro hosts Friday Night Live on the historic courthouse square! Bring a chair and relax or find your spot in front of the stage to dance the night away. Make a night of it—come early to enjoy dinner at one a locally owned downtown restaurants and explore the unique shops around the square before the music begins.
2Metal to Flesh
Friday, July 11, 5pm
Saturday, July 12, 11am
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs in Murfreesboro, TN invites you to be a part of Metal to Flesh – a two-day festival that will feature tattoo artists, vendors, and a stacked lineup of metal bands bringing pure energy to Murfreesboro. Located at 6790 John Bragg Hwy, this event guarantees a day loaded with electrifying vibes and captivating acts. Come and immerse yourself in this unique celebration at Hop Springs
3Movie Under The Stars
Saturday, July 12, 8pm – 10pm
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Summer is here, and that means it’s time for bright days and cozy nights with Movies Under the Stars! Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is excited to present another great lineup, offering free movies on the plaza every Saturday night. This week’s feature is Despicable Me—so grab your friends, bring a blanket, and settle in as the movie begins at sundown!
4Crushed Glass Christmas Tree
Sunday, July 13, 1:30pm – 4pm
Re-Invintage Home
3781 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate Christmas in July and create a “fresh cut” 3-D resin pour tree with Dawn Warren of Quirky Designs You’ll start with a chunky board and Dawn will guide you in forming your tree with just the right amount of crushed glass and other embellishments before you pour the resin and finish it. All materials and supplies are included in this fun make-n-take class. Refreshments are provided – but you are welcome to bring your own adult beverage if you have a favorite. Sign up with a friend for a fun afternoon, or come solo and make some crafty new friends. Plenty of shopping time included! Find Tickets here
5Franklin Summer Bash with Mattie Pruitt and More
Saturday, July 12, 7:30 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Hear all of your favorites from American Idol in Franklin this weekend. See Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Drew Ryn, Josh King, and more.
Find tickets here.
