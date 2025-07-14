Nashville SC falls 2-1 at Inter Miami CF



Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (July 12, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 at Inter Miami CF Saturday night, ending a historic run of 15 straight matches without a loss across all competitions. Despite the defeat, the Boys in Gold remain in the top three in the Eastern Conference standings and can pick up six points against intraconference opponents next week at GEODIS Park when they host the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, July 16 and Toronto FC on Saturday, July 19. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar scored his 10th goal of the season, assisted by 2025 MLS All-Star defender Andy Najar (eight assists this season) and midfielder Patrick Yazbek (four).

Ten for the 10: Most Valuable Player candidate Mukhtar has now scored at least 10 goals in four of his first six seasons. His 76 tallies are the most in MLS since he entered the league in 2020.

Keepin’ busy: Saturday’s match marked Nashville SC’s third in seven days and the midpoint of six fixtures in 20 days during the month of July.

Back in action: Midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) and Walker Zimmerman (United States) made their return to MLS for the first time since May after representing their countries in the Concacaf Gold Cup. While Shaffelburg played the first 54 minutes, Zimmerman subbed in at the 64th after scoring his first goal of the season in Nashville’s 5-2 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup win over D.C. United last Wednesday.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park for the first of two matches in four days at The Castle when it hosts the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, July 16 for Back to School Night presented by Farm Bureau.

Source: Nashville SC

