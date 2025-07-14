Starbucks Launches Secret Menu Items only in the App

Starbucks “secret menu” has been a thing for years, but now it’s official. Beginning July 14, Starbucks Rewards members can find the top Starbucks drink customizations in the Starbucks app.

From twists on fan favorites to customer creations, the secret menu, which can be found in the “offers” tab of the app, will regularly feature new drink customizations. Inspired by the popular Starbucks Not-So-Secret Menu broadcast channel on Instagram, the Starbucks secret menu in the app allows Starbucks Rewards members to easily order the featured, popular drink customizations at participating stores. The beverages will be listed in the “offers” tab in the Starbucks app. Just select the drink and it’ll be added to the cart with all the customizations already populated for a seamless ordering experience.

Also launching is the Secret Menu Contest to celebrate the incredible creativity and passion our customers and partners (employees) bring to Starbucks every day. From July 14–20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, customers and partners can submit their favorite beverage customization to the secret menu contest page. The entries will be narrowed down to four final beverage customizations, and from August 18–20, fans can vote for their favorite on @Starbucks Instagram. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, and the finalists will receive $5,000.

