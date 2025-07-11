TPAC to Welcome Back Three Fan Favorites

Tennessee Performing Arts Center ® is bringing back three audience favorites that promise an unforgettable mix of spontaneity, soul, and seasonal warmth. Returning to TPAC this fall and winter, TABLAO FLAMENCO, THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY®, AND CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS each offer a distinct experience filled with creativity and connection. Whether through music, laughter, or storytelling, these favorites highlight TPAC’s role as a home for dynamic, meaningful arts experiences.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040, and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

TABLAO FLAMENCO

Sept. 26-27, 2025

Johnson Theater

Intimate. Soulful. Passionate.

The artistry and intensity of flamenco returns to TPAC with TABLAO FLAMENCO, a bold and immersive experience that transforms the theater into a vibrant Andalusian nightclub. With fiery performances, live music, and riveting improvisation, the show features some of the most sought-after flamenco artists from the U.S. and Europe. Audiences will feel the pulse of Spain in this electrifying evening of authentic flamenco that overflows with spirit and style.

THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY®

Oct. 18-19, 2025

Johnson Theater

One suggestion. Infinite hilarity.

The critically acclaimed IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY® returns with their signature blend of highbrow meets hijinks. Based on one audience suggestion, the cast creates an entirely original, fully improvised Shakespearean play on the spot—filled with wit, whimsy, and Elizabethan absurdity. With accolades from The New York Times to TimeOut Chicago, this is a must-see for comedy lovers and Shakespeare buffs alike. No script. No safety net. Just spontaneous brilliance every night.

CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS

Dec. 18-21, 2025

Johnson Theater

A beloved holiday tradition filled with warmth and wonder.

David Payne returns to TPAC to embody legendary author C.S. Lewis in this heartwarming holiday experience set on Christmas Eve in Lewis’s Oxford home. Sharing reflections on faith, friendship, and the true meaning of the season, especially his pivotal conversation with J.R.R. Tolkien, CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS invites audiences into an intimate evening of storytelling, laughter, and timeless joy. With over 1,000 performances to his name, Payne’s portrayal continues to inspire and uplift audiences year after year.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. For information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577. For event-specific updates, visit TPAC.ORG.

