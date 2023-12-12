Top 5 Stories From Dec 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
4553

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 12, 2023.

1La Vergne Police Officer Dies Following Crash

Officer Brandon Joyner
Officer Brandon Joyner

La Vergne Police Department confirmed Monday night that Officer Brandon Joyner has passed away. Read More.

2Hobgood Elementary Encourages Student Attendance with Rocket Store

Hobgood Encourages Student Attendance with Rocket Store

 

Since COVID-19, school attendance has still not returned to pre-pandemic figures. According to AXIOS, chronic absenteeism is currently at 30%, with the percentage going as high as 69% for students from high poverty backgrounds. The average was at about 6% previous to the pandemic. But Hobgood Elementary is attempting to change this initiative with the creation of the Rocket Store. Read More.

3Powerball Jackpot Now at $477 Million for Monday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot keeps Climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – the white balls 5, 25, 26, 40, 60, plus the red Powerball 1.Read more.

4NWS Releases Initial Storm Survey Results from December 9 Weather Event

Photo from National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9. Read More.

5Murfreesboro Police Searching for Suspect in Fraud Case

Murfreesboro detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest wanted for questioning in an identity theft/credit card fraud case. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here