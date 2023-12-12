La Vergne Police Officer Dies Following Crash

December 12, 2023 – La Vergne Police Department confirmed Monday night that Officer Brandon Joyner has passed away.

Police say Officer Joyner died in a single vehicle crash in Smyrna.

He was 46 years old and is a six-year veteran of the La Vergne Police Department.

“We are asking for prayers for the family of Officer Joyner as well as our police department and city as we begin to mourn. We also ask for privacy for Officer Joyner’s personal family and LPD family as we process and deal with this loss,” the department said.