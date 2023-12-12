Murfreesboro Police Searching for Suspect in Fraud Case

December 12, 2023 – Murfreesboro detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest wanted for questioning in an identity theft/credit card fraud case.

On Nov. 16, 2023, a man contacted police about being the possible victim of identity theft. The victim received two emails that contained receipts for purchases made at the Best Buy in Murfreesboro that he did not make. The victim checked his credit report and noticed three inquiries for Best Buy, Target, and Big Lots. The victim stated he did not apply for those cards, nor did he give anyone permission to apply for them in his name.

If you recognize this person of interest, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or via email at 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro PD