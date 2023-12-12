Vols Reenter Top 10 in Coaches Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is back in the top 10 of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as announced Monday afternoon.

The Volunteers check in at No. 10 nationally on the list, a three-spot improvement from last week. Tennessee (6-3) also places No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, a five-spot move for a team making its 44th consecutive appearance on the list.

Ninth-year head coach Rick Barnes ‘ team is coming off a 2-0 week that started with an 87-66 victory Tuesday against George Mason at Food City Center. The Volunteers followed that with an 86-79 triumph over Illinois, then No. 20/18 and now No. 16/16, Saturday at Food City Center.

The Volunteers went from 352 points in the Coaches Poll last week to 462 this week, a 110-point increase. In the AP Poll, they upped their total from 509 to 835, a 326-point jump.

Tennessee is the highest-ranked team in the SEC in both polls, as it has been nearly all season. The league’s other top-15 team is Kentucky, which checks in at No. 14/15 in the country. Ole Miss is No. 25 in the Coaches Poll and receiving votes—it finished No. 27 in the balloting—in the AP Poll.

Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M are all within the top five in the “receiving votes” category of both polls, while South Carolina earned points in the AP Poll balloting.

The Volunteers are back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Georgia Southern at Food City Center, live on SEC Network.

Source: UT Sports

