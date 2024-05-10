#2 Tennessee Falls 2-1 to LSU in the SEC Quarterfinals

AUBURN, Ala. – It was another pitcher’s duel between No. 2 Tennessee and No. 10 LSU in the quarterfinals of the SEC Softball Tournament, with the Tigers emerging with a 2-1 win.

Tennessee (40-10) managed five hits – all singles – off LSU starter Kelley Lynch.

Sophia Nugent drove in UT’s run with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Laura MealerGiulia KoutsoyanopulosZaida Puni and Rylie West had the Lady Vols’ other hits in the contest.

UP NEXT
Tennessee will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday, May 12 when the 64-team bracket is revealed at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Full Story: UT Sports
