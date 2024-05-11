Titans Agree to Terms With 16 Undrafted Free Agents

NASHVILLE -May 10, 2024 – The Titans have agreed to terms with 16 undrafted free agents.

A quick look at the players, who will take part in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend:

K Brayden Narveson (NC State) – Finished the 2023 season tied for ninth in the ACC in scoring with 7.1 points per game … Kicked the longest FG in school history at Duke: a 57-yarder … Ranked fourth in the league in field goals attempted (23), fifth in field goals made (18) … Also kicked at Iowa State and Western Kentucky.

RB Jabari Small (Tennessee) – Was the Vols’ leading rusher in 2021 and ranked second on the team in rushing in 2022 and 2023. Played in 45 games with 24 starts during his career … Racked up 2,122 career rushing yards on 419 attempts with 24 rushing touchdowns, which ranks 12th all-time in UT annals … Also caught 32 passes for 247 yards and two receiving touchdowns … Owned 2,369 career all-purpose yards.

RB Dillon Johnson (Washington) – Second-team All-Pac-12 … Played in 14 of 15 games in 2023, starting 14 … finished with 1,195 yards, 15th-most in UW history and second in the Pac-12 … Johnson’s 16 rushing TDs led the Pac-12 in 2023, and were tied for fourth in UW history. … Also played at Mississippi State.

WR Bryce Oliver (Youngstown State) – Caught 64 passes for 978 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 … Had 59 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2022 season … Finished his college career with 27 touchdowns.

WR Sam Schnee (Northern Iowa) – Played in all 11 games in 2023 and led the team in all three receiving categories … Caught 57 passes for 1039 yards and 6 touchdowns. … AFCA FCS All-American Second Team … Phil Steele All-American Third Team and All-MVFC First Team.

TE Steven Stilianos (Iowa) – Played in 13 games, with eight starts, in 2023 … Caught eight passes for 96 yards in 2023 … Caught 21 passes for 130 yards in 2022 … Caught 73 passes in his college career.

TE David Martin-Robinson (Temple) – Earned a single digit – a Temple tradition given to those who lead by example on and off the field, becoming the first Temple tight end to wear one since the tradition began … Was named weekly captain (Rutgers, Miami, UTSA, SMU, USF) … Became just the third tight end in school history to eclipse 1,000 yards for their career (Jeff Stempel, Randy Grossman) with his 102-yard game against USF … Led team in receptions (40) and tied for lead in receiving TDs (4) in 2023 while playing in all 12 games.

OL X’Zauvea Gadlin (Liberty) – Played more than 1,000 snaps at three different positions in college … In 2023, was on the Outland Trophy Watch List (nation’s best interior lineman) … Started all 13 games at right tackle and saw time at left tackle and both guard positions in 2022. … Transferred to Liberty from Tulsa, where he played in 29 career games and started 22 games.

OL Brian Dooley (Eastern Michigan) – All-time leader in career games played and started at EMU … Dooley’s second-team All-MAC selection in 2023 was the third of the graduate student’s career, as he earned third-team honors in 2021 before garnering a second-team accolade in 2022. …The ‘Iron Man’ of EMU football, Dooley holds the school record in both games played and started, with 60 starts and 62 games played … On the field for 4,0541 career snaps, the Bowling Green, Ohio, product allowed quarterback pressures on just four percent of his all-time offensive snaps.

OL Cole Spencer (Texas Tech) – Appeared in six games – all starts – during the 2023 season at Texas Tech, appearing primarily at left guard … Moved inside with the Red Raiders after previously playing primarily left tackle while at Western Kentucky … Missed half the 2023 regular season due to a leg injury suffered in September … Credited with 454 offensive snaps on the season by Pro Football Focus, which gave him a 70.4 overall grade … received a 78.2 grade as a pass blocker after allowing only six pressures over 261 opportunities … surrendered only one sack during that span, giving him only nine allowed over 2,176 opportunities at the college level between his time at Texas Tech and Western Kentucky.

S Keaton Ellis (Penn State) – Appeared in 13 games during the 2023 season at Penn State … Made 17 tackles (13 solo), an interception and a forced fumble in those contests … Named a team captain at the conclusion of spring practice. … Started all 13 games at safety in 2023 and made 24 tackles (15 solo), two tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.

CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Tennessee) – Recorded 152 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, 16 pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble in his career … Played in 49 games (13 at UT) and made 34 starts (11 at UT) … Played one season at BYU (2022) and spent three seasons at Vanderbilt (2019-21) before transferring to Tennessee.

DB Robert Javier (Towson State) – Earned second team All-CAA while playing in 11 games … Led Towson with four interceptions in 2023, which was second in the CAA in that category. Also had eight passes broken-up … Started 10 games at cornerback in 2022, and finished tied for first in the CAA with 12 pass break-ups and second with 14 total passes defended.

CB Rod Gattison (Western Carolina) – Played in 37 career games in a Catamount uniform … Recorded 121 total tackles including 85 solo stops and eight tackles for loss with three sacks … Finished with five career interceptions and 20 total passes defended while also forcing a pair of fumbles. … Started all 11 games in 2023 and finished seventh on the team with 38 total tackles including 27 solo stops and four tackles for loss with a pair of sacks.

DE Khalid Duke (Kansas State) – Played in 46 career games, with 34 starts, including 26 starts over his final two seasons at Kansas State. … Started all 13 games in 2023 as he picked up All-Big 12 Second Team honor from the league’s coaches in addition to earning votes for the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year … Tallied 19 tackles on the year with career highs in tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (6.0) to go along with a forced fumble… Finished sixth int he Big 12 in sacks per game (0.46)…

DL Isaiah Iton (Rutgers) – Started all 13 games at defensive tackle in 2023 … Racked up 38 tackles with 1.5 for loss and a sack in 2023, and had nine games with multiple stops … While playing at Ole Miss in 2022, Iton played in 10 games on the defensive line and totaled seven tackles with a sack and pass breakup. Also spent time at Hutchinson Community College and Northern Colorado.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

