Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 1, 2023.

1What’s New to Streaming in May 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this May 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

2Fatal Shooting Follows Fight at Broadway Gas Station

 

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a self-defense claim following Saturday morning’s fatal shooting of James Flaherty, 47, in the parking lot of 1101 Broadway. Read more.

3Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 30 – May 6, 2023

 

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 30 – May 6, 2023. Read more.

4Suspect Accused of Identity Theft at Several Tennessee Banks

A Florida man reached out to the Murfreesboro Police Department after he was notified by Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy., that someone was attempting to cash a $5,500 check using a Florida driver’s license with his signature. Read more.

5Taylor Swift Pop Up Exhibit Opens at Country Music Hall of Fame Ahead of Nashville Concert

photo courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

 

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum unveiled a pop-up exhibit today that displays a selection of iconic costumes worn by 12-time Grammy Award winner, Taylor Swift. Read more.

