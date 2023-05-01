Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 1, 2023.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this May 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a self-defense claim following Saturday morning’s fatal shooting of James Flaherty, 47, in the parking lot of 1101 Broadway. Read more.
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 30 – May 6, 2023. Read more.
A Florida man reached out to the Murfreesboro Police Department after he was notified by Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy., that someone was attempting to cash a $5,500 check using a Florida driver’s license with his signature. Read more.
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum unveiled a pop-up exhibit today that displays a selection of iconic costumes worn by 12-time Grammy Award winner, Taylor Swift. Read more.