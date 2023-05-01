What’s New to Streaming in May 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this May 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

1Coming to Netflix May 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2023. READ MORE

2Coming to Disney Plus May 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2023. READ MORE

3Coming to Hulu May 2023

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. READ MORE

4Coming to Prime Video May 2023

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in May 2023. READ MORE

5Coming to HBO Max May 2023

​​HBO Max announces programming coming to the platform this May 2023. READ MORE

