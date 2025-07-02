Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 2, 2025

These are the health scores for June 24 to July 2, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/01/2025
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/01/2025
|Pure Green Murfreesboro Mobile
|100
|1043 Caitlin Trail Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|La Cocina De Sergio Mobile FSE
|100
|202 Glen Valley Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Barts Kitchen & Bakery
|100
|117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile
|100
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Oscar's Taqueria Express
|100
|1741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|ARBY'S
|100
|1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Abbington At Stones River Pool
|100
|1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/01/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|100
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/30/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|100
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/30/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/30/2025
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/30/2025
|Tami's Delights Mobile FSE
|100
|1647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/29/2025
|Green Meadows Pool
|100
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|NUJO Mobile Cafe
|100
|3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|06/27/2025
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|100
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|100
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|The 902 Apartments
|100
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile
|100
|2726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214
|Food Service Routine
|06/27/2025
|Crumbl Cookies
|100
|2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/26/2025
|Kung Fu Tea
|100
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/26/2025
|AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front
|100
|2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/26/2025
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|100
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/26/2025
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|100
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/26/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|100
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Barnes & Noble
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|The Peach Cobbler Factory
|100
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food
|100
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU
|100
|2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel
|100
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Southern Meadows Pool
|100
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Executive House Pool
|100
|347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/24/2025
|Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/24/2025
|Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/24/2025
|Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|06/24/2025
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/24/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
