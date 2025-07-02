Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. July 2, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
38
perfect 100 health score

These are the health scores for June 24 to July 2, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio1001741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/01/2025
Bright Ideas Tattoo1002403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Tattoo Studios Routine07/01/2025
Pure Green Murfreesboro Mobile1001043 Caitlin Trail Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
La Cocina De Sergio Mobile FSE100202 Glen Valley Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Barts Kitchen & Bakery100117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile1001706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Oscar's Taqueria Express1001741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
ARBY'S1001901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Dunkin Donuts100833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Abbington At Stones River Pool1001335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/01/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/01/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/01/2025
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool100Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna100400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine06/30/2025
Tami's Delights Mobile FSE1001647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up06/29/2025
Green Meadows Pool100425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
NUJO Mobile Cafe1003268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine06/27/2025
Scout Landing Apartments Pool100261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
St Andrews Apartments Pool100910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool100210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
The 902 Apartments100902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile1002726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214Food Service Routine06/27/2025
Crumbl Cookies1002839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/26/2025
Kung Fu Tea1002441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/26/2025
AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front1002626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/26/2025
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool1004107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/26/2025
Georgetown Square Condominiums1001500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/26/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool 21001606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/25/2025
Barnes & Noble1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/25/2025
The Peach Cobbler Factory1002314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food1001218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU1002283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel100151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up06/25/2025
Southern Meadows Pool100111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/25/2025
Executive House Pool100347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/24/2025
Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Follow-Up06/24/2025
Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Follow-Up06/24/2025
Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Routine06/24/2025
Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE100210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/24/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR