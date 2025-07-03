Bojangles Brings Back Bo’s Bird Dog and Peach Cobbler for Fourth of July

Bojangles is making this summer one to savor with the return of two fan-favorite limited-time offerings: Bo’s Bird Dog™ and Peach Cobbler.

Perfect for everything from cookouts to lakeside snacking, the Bo’s Bird Dog is back and making a flavorful return. This grab-and-go menu item features a Bo’s Chicken Supreme® nestled in a toasted potato bun, topped with two thick-cut pickles and drizzled with the signature Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce – an exclusive flavor only available with the Bird Dog. It’s available individually, in 2-packs, as a combo or in 6- and 12-pack catering options, making it a go-to pick for summer gatherings.

The Peach Cobbler features Bojangles’ signature scratch-made buttermilk biscuit, layered with warm peach filling, sweet icing and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. A returning fan favorite, it’s part of Bojangles’ seasonal cobbler lineup and the perfect way to sweeten up summer.

Both the Bo’s Bird Dog and Peach Cobbler are available for a limited time. Guests can find them in-store, through the Bojangles App or popular food delivery services.

Source: Bojangles

