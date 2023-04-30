Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 30 – May 6, 2023.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Minimal traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place

Sewer Installation Work (Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Contractor for a private development will be installing sewer lines and manholes on Minerva Dr between Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Diana St. Traffic to and from Minerva Dr will be detoured onto Apollo Dr and S Baird Ln. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Bridge Ave between W Main Street and New Salem Hwy (paving and pavement markings)

2. Samsonite Blvd and Bell St between Highland Ave and Crestland Ave (pavement markings)

3. Medical Center Pkwy and GreshamPark Dr (intersection geometric improvements)

4. Bridge Ave and Kings Hwy (traffic signal loops)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 60 – 65 and MM 52 – 55)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating EB & WB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 82 – 88)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving on Epps Mill Road Overpass

• 5/1 – 5/3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Epps Mill Road for milling an paving operations on the approaches to the overpass. No work will take place on the interstate, but queue trucks will be present due to the possibility of back-up onto the interstate.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.