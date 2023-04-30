Newly Opened Four Seasons Nashville Announces Opening Date for Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, the newly opened five-star luxury hotel in downtown Nashville, announced that Riviére, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar, will open to the public on May 19. Inspired by the sights, sounds, and flavours of the French Riviera, Riviére will offer a fresh, modern menu in a convivial atmosphere on the hotel’s seventh-floor pool deck. The picturesque riverfront and city views will be enhanced with colourful, vibrant dishes, refreshing hand-crafted cocktails and juices, and intuitive Four Seasons service.

“Bringing the South of France to the American South, Riviére will be a must-visit destination for hotel guests and locals alike looking for an unforgettable al fresco dining experience in the heart of downtown Nashville,” says Four Seasons Hotel Nashville General Manager Richard Poskanzer. “Guests can expect inventive flavours, playful cocktails, and exceptional service that are markers of the Four Seasons brand, all set against a breathtaking backdrop of downtown and riverfront views.”

Developed by Chef Patrick Hodge — a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu and a Four Seasons veteran who spent five years at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., before joining the pre-opening team of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville — the menu at Riviére is filled with French-forward flavours with a modern Southern twist. The all-day menu offers a selection of shareable dishes and entrées that are colourful, playful, and fun. Cocktails are elevated with bright edible flower garnishes, while food items are accented with clever spins, ranging from a gazpacho popsicle sprinkled with Pop Rocks to short rib tots with gruyere, fried shallots, demi-glace and chives. A pommes frites bar gives guests their choice of four flavours of lavish toppings for fries, like prosciutto and caviar or Nashville hot sauce with bacon jam, that are perfect for sharing.

“We wanted the menu of Riviére to be as lively and imaginative as the environment,” says Hodge. “The drinks and dishes have all of those bright flavours and pops of colour that the French Riviera is known for, but with Southern touches woven throughout. It’s the food and cocktails you crave on a sunny day when you’re lounging by the pool or celebrating with your friends.”

The French Riviera inspiration continues in Riviére’s design aesthetic, atmosphere, and musical programming. French pop music sets an upbeat but relaxing tone throughout the day, with the energy being ramped up after dark and on the weekends for a French disco feel. Guests can expect a mix of live acoustic performances as well as weekend residencies by DJs to elevate the experience.

A signature of Four Seasons, complimentary amenities will be offered to guests of Riviére and the pool deck hourly. Guests will be treated to an array of delightful surprises throughout the day, including fresh juice shots, frozen fruit, sunglass cleaning, Evian misters, French fans, and mini cocktails and mocktails.

“When guests join us at Riviére, we want them to be transported to the luxury, sophistication, and liveliness of the French Riviera, but with the intuitive service that is the hallmark of the Four Seasons brand,” says Food and Beverage Director Alex Hernandez. “This isn’t your typical rooftop bar. Every detail — from the cocktail list to the dishes to the amenities — was thoughtfully designed to create something truly special for our guests and neighbours. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

The restaurant will be open seasonally, seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lounge chairs on the pool deck will be reserved for hotel guests and Four Seasons residents with the restaurant and bar being accessible to the public starting May 19 with advanced reservations highly recommended.