Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters to Perform in Franklin

Known for his current role in Paramount’s Landman, Billy Bob Thornton announced a tour with his band The Boxmasters, and they are headed to Franklin this fall.

The band will release a new album on July 11th, titled “Pepper Tree Hill.” In support of that album, they will begin a tour in August, stopping in Franklin at the Franklin Theatre on Wednesday, October 1st.

This marks their 19th release as J.D. Andrew and Bud Thornton showcase their love as always for the sounds of the sixties and the inspiration of their studio on an album called “Pepper Tree Hill.”

Formed in 2006, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock and roll of the 1960s. Listening to The Boxmasters, one can hear obvious odes to the Beatles, Byrds, and Beach Boys, but also crucial to The Boxmasters are The Mothers of Invention, The Allman Brothers, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, and Big Star.

Find tickets here.

