Rutherford Weekend: Fourth of July Edition

1 Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars

Friday, July 4, 4:30pm

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and Middle Tennessee Electric are partnering together again to bring an incredible community event to you that has something for everyone. It will be an afternoon of nonstop fun – with a DJ, music, dancing, food trucks, splash pad, activities – and then LIVE entertainment from Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers before ending the holiday with a magnificent display of fireworks.