Rutherford Weekend: Fourth of July Edition

It’s Fourth of July weekend! There are plenty of Fourth of July events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars
Friday, July 4, 4:30pm
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and Middle Tennessee Electric are partnering together again to bring an incredible community event to you that has something for everyone. It will be an afternoon of nonstop fun – with a DJ, music, dancing, food trucks, splash pad, activities – and then LIVE entertainment from Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers before ending the holiday with a magnificent display of fireworks.
2Smyrna’s Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 3, 5pm
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is gearing up for one of its favorite annual traditions: the Independence Day Celebration at Lee Victory Recreation Park. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy an evening filled with live music, a variety of food trucks, and activities for all ages. The celebration will cap off with a spectacular fireworks show once the sun goes down.
3La Vergne’s Independence Day Celebration
Friday, July 4, 6pm
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN
Join the City of La Vergne in celebrating Independence Day with great music, food, and fireworks! Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and Rae Radick Band will take the stage at 6:00 p.m. The music will be on the football field, so bring a blanket or chair. Vendors will be on site with concessions for sale.
4Rockvale 98th Independence Day Picnic
Friday, July 4, 10am – 2pm
Rockvale Community Center
9972 Rockvale Road, Rockvale, TN
This is the oldest July 4th celebration in Rutherford County and one of the oldest in the state of Tennessee. There will be music, hayrides, activities for children, adult cornhole tournament. Come hungry cause there will be plenty of food for you and your family!
5Let Freedom Ring
Friday, July 4, 11 am – 10 pm
Downtown Nashville
Nashville will celebrate the 4th of July with a free event starting at 11 am with a family activation at the Walk of Fame Park. On the main stage on Broadway, music begins at 4:50 with Grace Bowers, Niko Moon, and Russell Dickerson. Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 8:05. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 pm.
Learn more here.
