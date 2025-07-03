Brian Waggoner Named David Youree Elementary School Principal

By Mealand Ragland-Hudgins

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced Wednesday that Brian Waggoner has been named the next principal of David Youree Elementary School in Smyrna.

“Mr. Waggoner has an infectious and positive personality grounded in a belief in all students and staff. I am excited to see the influence that Mr. Waggoner will have on the DYE community,” Sullivan said.

Waggoner has served as an assistant principal at Harris Middle School in Bedford County since 2001. Prior to becoming an administrator, he spent 10 years as a teacher at Southside Elementary School, also part of Bedford County Schools.

Pursuing a career in education was the result of having a supportive educator in his corner, Waggoner said.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity. A former principal of mine found the diamond inside me, and I always knew I wanted to do the same for others,” he said.

At Harris Middle, Waggoner’s responsibilities included serving as an administrator for the school’s English/Language Arts and social studies Professional Learning Communities. He also worked closely with the special education team.

As principal, deepening community support within and outside the school building will be a focus, Waggoner said, adding that everyone plays a role in the school’s success.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned in education is that it takes a village. It really does. I want to see the teachers and students grow,” Waggoner said. “When parents and community partners visit the school, I want them to see a positive culture and a family atmosphere.”

David Youree Elementary serves grades prekindergarten through fifth grade, with approximately 700 students.

Waggoner holds a master’s degree in Leadership and Administration from Arkansas State University, as well as degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and Motlow Community College.

He succeeds former principal Monica Wilkerson, who was recently named principal of Rock Springs Elementary.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email