Don’t Miss Smyrna’s Independence Day Celebration July 3

Smyrna is gearing up for one of its favorite annual traditions: the Independence Day Celebration at Lee Victory Recreation Park. The event is set for Thursday, July 3, with festivities kicking off at 5 PM.

Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy an evening filled with live music, a variety of food trucks, and activities for all ages. The celebration will cap off with a spectacular fireworks show once the sun goes down.

Organizers say it’s a perfect opportunity to gather with neighbors, enjoy the summer night, and celebrate the Fourth of July a little early.

