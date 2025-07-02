Man on the Run for 30 Years in Rutherford County Arrested in Mt. Juliet

A traffic stop Tuesday night (July 1) in Mt. Juliet for running a stop sign and driving without headlights ended with the arrest of a 53-year-old Nashville man who’s been wanted for nearly three decades.

An officer pulled the vehicle over on Lebanon Road near Matterhorn Drive and discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant from Rutherford County dating back to 1995 for a drug charge. Further investigation turned up multiple containers of marijuana, digital scales, and baggies. Cocaine was also found on him, and officers learned he was driving on a suspended license.

During the arrest, the man resisted but was safely taken into custody. He now faces charges including unlawful possession of marijuana for resale (Schedule VI), unlawful possession of a Schedule II drug, driving on a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

Mt. Juliet Police highlighted the case as part of their ongoing work to curb criminal activity crossing into the city from neighboring areas like Nashville. So far in 2025, officers have apprehended 409 wanted individuals within Mt. Juliet, with 90% of those being non-residents.

Police also addressed concerns from a bystander who drove past the scene and shouted at officers, the same person who confronted them during a similar incident in February. MJPD reiterated that their officers are fully authorized to enforce laws and conduct stops when traffic violations begin within Mt. Juliet city limits, even if the stop concludes outside of it.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email