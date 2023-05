Southern Spoon held its ribbon-cutting celebration on April 21, 2023, at 1303 Plaza Dr. in Smyrna.

Since 2008, Southern Spoon Catering has been elevating southern down-home favorites to create a delicious, upscale dining experience.

Southern Spoon

477 Potomac Place

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 768-5333

