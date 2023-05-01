Titans Select Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans selected Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle in the fifth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

Whyle, selected with the 147th overall pick, is an athletic big man who proved in college he can make plays, scoring 15 touchdowns.

Whyle said he met Titans head coach Mike Vrabel several times in the past year, as Whyle’s former college coach, Luke Fickell, was roommates with Vrabel at Ohio State.

“It was a good conversation (with Coach Vrabel),” Whyle said of his draft day call. “When that call came, I don’t even know if he could understand what I was saying. My heart was pounding. It was a pretty cool moment. … We’re both just excited for me to get down there and contribute any way I can to the team.

“(The Titans) like the idea that I can do a little bit of both – I can be an in-line blocker, and they can spread me out to be able to catch the ball. Not only that, but I think I have good special teams value.”

Whyle (6-6 ½, 248), a former receiver who switched to tight end, caught 32 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Bearcats. He caught 88 passes for 1,062 yards for 15 touchdowns in his college career. He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference performer in 2022, when he played in 12 games, with 10 starts.

Whyle caught six touchdowns in both 2020 and 2021.