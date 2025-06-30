6 Live Shows this Week- June 30, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week. This week, we have included three free shows.

Let Freedom Sing! Nashville with Dierks Bentley

Friday, July 4, 5 pm

Broadway, Nashville

The free live concert begins at 5 pm with Grace Bowers, followed by Niko Moon, and Russell Dickerson. Dierks Bentley is the headliner who will perform at 8 pm.

Pickin’ on the Plaza at The Ryman

Tuesday, July 1, 5:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium Plaza, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The free event begins at 5:30 pm with Grassy Creek Bluegrass. This is a family band made up of Brian Eversole on mandolin, 15-year-old Julia Eversole on bass, 14-year-old David Eversole on guitar and 13-year-old Ashton Murray on banjo. Brian has been a musician most of his life. He has developed a passion for bluegrass music and loves sharing this with his family and others.

Star Wars Under the Stars

Sunday, July 6, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville

This must-experience outdoor concert features the Nashville Symphony conducted by Nathan Aspinall performing John Williams’ – and other composers’ – iconic scores. It’s the memorable music from a galaxy far, far away featuring Star Wars selections from the entire film saga, including some of the most thrilling music ever written for movies.

Find tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry

Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

It’s the show that made country music famous. Artists set to perform include T. Graham Brown, Gary Mule Deer, Del McCoury, Kelsey Hart, and more.

Find tickets here.

19 Miles to Music Row

Tuesday, July 1, 6:30 pm

Franklin First UMC, 120 Aldergate Way, Franklin

This free songwriters event will feature Pierce Pettis and his daughter Grace Pettis. Two acclaimed singer-songwriters from different generations, united by blood and bound by a deep love of storytelling. Pierce, a longtime folk favorite whose songs have been covered by Joan Baez and Garth Brooks, brings decades of soulful wisdom to the stage. Grace, an award-winning artist in her own right, delivers bold, emotionally rich songs that echo her father’s heart while carving her own powerful path.

The Cleverlys

Saturday, July 5, 8 pm

3rd and Lindsley, 813 3rd Avenue S, Nashville

The Cleverlys is a one-of-a-kind, unique comedy and music experience. From the groups humble beginnings in the Ozark Mountains, to currently headlining festivals and PAC’s all over the country, even performing regularly on the coveted Grand Ole Opry stage. One thing is for certain, there is no other show like this out there.

Find tickets here.

