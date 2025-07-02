Radnor Lake State Park Closes Segment Of Park For Safety, Repairs

As a safety precaution, Radnor Lake State Park has closed all pedestrian access at the South Lake and South Cove trails on the west end of the park as part of an ongoing project announced in May to make repairs to Otter Creek Road inside the park.

Recent inspections and assessments reveal that this section of the road has been structurally undermined, and crews are actively working to make repairs and implement safety measures. The temporary closure will help protect park visitors, employees, and workers at the site. The South Cove and South Lake trails are open for hiking; however, they will only be accessible from the eastern entrance until the completion of the project.

“Safety is our highest priority,” said Park Manager Steve Ward. “We have been advised to close this part of the park during repairs, and we have promptly done so. We regret the inconvenience and ask for patience from the public. We want visitors to have the best park experience possible when the entire road project is completed.”

The overall construction to make repairs to the road is a state-funded capital improvement project to stabilize the road that was damaged during the historic flood of 2010. The overall project, when completed, will dramatically improve accessibility and wheelchair usage with the addition of new wood guardrail along the lake side of the road.

Work is expected to continue through October of this year.

