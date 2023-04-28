Suspect Accused of Identity Theft at Middle TN Banks

A Florida man reached out to the Murfreesboro Police Department after he was notified by Truist Bank on Old Fort Pkwy., that someone was attempting to cash a $5,500 check using a Florida driver’s license with his signature.

The unidentified man also presented the bank teller with the Florida man’s social security number. The victim told police he has never been to Murfreesboro.

The unknown man has attempted to cash fraudulent checks at banks in Johnson City, Kingsport and Hixon Tennessee.

If you know who this person is, please contact Det. Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email 0409@murfreesborotn.gov.