Celebrate the Fourth of July with Fire Safety

Ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) remind Tennesseans to consider the risks to their personal safety, property, and finances that can arise from consumer fireworks-related mishaps.

While consumer fireworks are a mainstay of holiday celebrations, they can have tragic, unintended consequences.

Across the U.S., consumer fireworks were responsible for 11 deaths and an estimated 14,700 injuries in 2024, according to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In 2024, Tennessee fire departments responded to 195 fires started by fireworks that caused an estimated $1,595,735 in direct property damages.

“Independence Day is one of my favorite holidays and I hope that all Tennesseans will enjoy a patriotic and safe day of celebration. Of course, the safest way to enjoy a fireworks display is to attend a public fireworks show put on by trained and licensed fireworks professionals,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “If you choose to use consumer fireworks to celebrate, we ask that you do so in a safe manor, following recommended safety precautions and local ordinances.”

In addition to posing a risk to consumers’ safety, fireworks can also be hazardous to the safety of emergency personnel who might be called to the scene of fireworks-related accidents.

“Firefighters may be asked to put their own lives on the line to save a citizen from a fire caused by an errant firework,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “This year, I encourage Tennesseans to remember to always follow all safety guidelines and warnings to help ensure a safe and fun experience for all.”

Know the Financial, Legal, and Safety Risks of Fireworks

Many insurance policies contain provisions disclaiming coverage for illegal acts (which might include shooting fireworks) committed by the insured. However, consumers who experience property damage due to another person’s use of fireworks may be able to claim benefits under their homeowners’ or renters’ insurance policy.

In addition to local laws, Tennessee has several state laws pertaining to fireworks:

A 2007 Tennessee law prevents children under 16 from purchasing fireworks. Those who are 16 or 17 must present a photo ID to purchase fireworks.

State legislation passed in 2011 reclassified sky lanterns as special fireworks exclusively for use by individuals with a professional license. The general public cannot purchase or use sky lanterns. If a sky lantern is found in the possession of someone who does not have a professional license issued by the SFMO, the device can be confiscated and destroyed.

A law passed in 2015 prohibits flying a drone (an unmanned aircraft) above an outdoor ticketed event with more than 100 people or in the vicinity of a fireworks display site, without the permission of the event operator.

If consumer fireworks are legal where you live in Tennessee and you decide to set them off on your own, be sure to follow these important safety tips:

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Wear eye protection.

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Never throw or point fireworks at people or animals.

Only light fireworks outdoors on a smooth, flat surface away from homes, dry leaves, and flammable materials.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.

Sparklers are not toys and cause hundreds of injuries every year. Sparklers burn hot, can reach temperatures as high as 1,200° F, and stay hot after they’ve burned out.

