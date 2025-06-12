Don’t Miss Murfreesboro’s Celebration Under the Stars This July 4th

Make plans for Celebration Under the Stars on Friday, July 4th at the Fountains at Gateway.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and Middle Tennessee Electric are partnering together again to bring an incredible community event to you that has something for everyone.

It will be an afternoon of nonstop fun – with a DJ, music, dancing, food trucks, splash pad, activities – and then LIVE entertainment from Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers before ending the holiday with a magnificent display of fireworks.

It’s an evening you won’t forget, so make plans now to attend this free community event and create some lasting memories.

4:30 to 7:30 pm DJ & music

7:30 pm Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers

9 pm Fireworks Display

Visit www.MurfreesboroParks.com for more information.

