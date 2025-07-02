Stay Cool at the Nashville Zoo with Splash Days

As the city heats up, Nashville Zoo ’s Summer Splash presented by Chick-fil-A® returns to cool things off starting Saturday, July 5. The Zoo invites visitors to beat the heat all summer long with new activities every Saturday through August 23. Attendees can expect slip & slide fun, animal-themed sprinklers, bubble zone, splash pools for little ones, and different activities each Saturday throughout the summer.

Summer Splash Saturdays kick off on July 5 with a watermelon eating contest, animal enrichment, and plenty of ways to stay cool throughout the day. Offerings include bubble activities, water soaking features, and slip & slides. While daily offerings will be the same all summer long, special themed days include:

July 5 and August 2 – Watermelon Eating Contest

Participate in our kid’s watermelon eating contests at Festival Field and catch watermelon animal enrichment with our species around the park

July 12 and August 16 – Water Wars

Kids can enjoy extra fun and play at this supervised splash zone that starts every hour on the hour from 10 am – 2 pm

July 19 and August 9 – Mermaid Meet and Greets

Make a splash and meet a real-life mermaid, from Mer-cademy Nashville, at Festival Field from 11 am – 1 pm

July 26 – Dunk a Zookeeper

Dunk a Zookeeper and learn more about the Florida Reef Project at our Coral Conservation Lab in the Vet Hospital (normally behind the scenes). The Zoo will also be collecting school donations for Kim & Brad Paisley’s non-profit The Store.

August 23 – Free ICEE Samples + the Florida Reef Project

Cool down and enjoy free ICEE samples on Festival Field (while supplies last) and learn more about the Florida Reef Project at our Coral Conservation Lab in the Vet Hospital.

Summer Splash is presented by Chick-fil-A ® and is included with Zoo admission or membership. Clothing is required at all times. Additional sponsors include ICEE and What Chef’s Want.

For more information about Summer Splash Saturdays, please visit https://www.nashvillezoo.org/ upcoming-events/event/splash/ date/2025-07-05.

