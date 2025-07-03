Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 3, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from the Rutherford Source covering the period from June 27 through July 3, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

Regina Mae Ochs

Published: July 3, 2025

Jose Francisco Estrada

Published: July 2, 2025

Bobby Ray Handley

Published: July 2, 2025

Dale Brasswell

Published: July 2, 2025

Alan Lawrence Rogers

Published: July 2, 2025

Oscar Omar Puga Perez

Published: July 2, 2025

Norma Jean Bowman

Published: July 2, 2025

Lenea Darlene Lawrence

Published: July 2, 2025

Tonya Oakes

Published: July 1, 2025

Betty Sue Bellar Austin

Published: July 1, 2025

Aubrey Lynn Summers

Published: July 1, 2025

Brandy Ann Smith

Published: June 30, 2025

Stephen Michael Gawiak

Published: June 30, 2025

Gary G. Wiser, Sr.

Published: June 29, 2025

Ronald Earl Little

Published: June 28, 2025

Lois Marie Matney Horton

Published: June 28, 2025

Chantra Saunsoongner Phillips

Published: June 28, 2025

George Paul Homa

Published: June 28, 2025

James Flinn

Published: June 27, 2025

Susan Dempsey Flesher

Published: June 27, 2025

Blaine Goins

Published: June 27, 2025

Billy Ward Yearwood

Published: June 27, 2025

Calvin Carroll

Published: June 27, 2025

John Brian Zimmermann

Published: June 27, 2025

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

