Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for July 3, 2025

These obituaries have been gathered from the Rutherford Source covering the period from June 27 through July 3, 2025. Rutherford Source provides free obituary listings as a service to the community, sharing memories of those who have passed in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.
Regina Mae Ochs
Published: July 3, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Jose Francisco Estrada
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Bobby Ray Handley
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Dale Brasswell
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Alan Lawrence Rogers
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Oscar Omar Puga Perez
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Norma Jean Bowman
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Lenea Darlene Lawrence
Published: July 2, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Tonya Oakes
Published: July 1, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Betty Sue Bellar Austin
Published: July 1, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Aubrey Lynn Summers
Published: July 1, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Brandy Ann Smith
Published: June 30, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Stephen Michael Gawiak
Published: June 30, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Gary G. Wiser, Sr.
Published: June 29, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Ronald Earl Little
Published: June 28, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Lois Marie Matney Horton
Published: June 28, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Chantra Saunsoongner Phillips
Published: June 28, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
George Paul Homa
Published: June 28, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
James Flinn
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Susan Dempsey Flesher
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Blaine Goins
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Billy Ward Yearwood
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
Calvin Carroll
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
John Brian Zimmermann
Published: June 27, 2025 | Read Full Obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
